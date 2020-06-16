Uttam Kumar Reddy asks Congress cadre to keep Rahul birthday low key

By | Published: 4:33 pm

Hyderabad: TPCC Chief and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy has called upon the cadre to celebrate the birthday of Rahul Gandhi, former party chief on June 19 on a low key. Addressing party leaders through social media here on Tuesday, he advised them to desist from grand gala celebrations and cake cuttings. “Instead use that money to feed the poor during these troubled times,” he advised.

He further said that the State government is choking the voice of opposition . “The TRS government has deliberately set aside all the irrigation projects that were launched during Congress rule. After the Congress awarded Telangana State, the State government undertook new projects,” he said. He alleged that the government is resorting to house arrests when the party leaders tried to visit the pending projects . He pointed out that the State government is constructing projects to warn commissions.

He further said that the State government has slapped huge power bills on the poor and middle class domestic consumers for the lockdown period. He alleged that the number of corona cases spiked in Telangana after lifting lockdown and said that the government is not undertaking sufficient number of tests fearing higher number of positive cases. “Both Centre and State governments failed to contain the spread of the virus,” he said.

