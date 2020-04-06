Uttam Kumar Reddy demands government to hasten rice distribution

By | Published: 9:08 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Monday demanded that the State government hasten the distribution of rice and other relief material among the poor.

He was addressing the media after flagging off a vehicle carrying 1.5 lakh bottles of sanitisers, donated by TPCC coordinator Anirudh Reddy, to the Jadcherla constituency at Gandhi Bhavan here. Uttam also inspected the functioning of a control room set up for coronavirus relief measures in Gandhi Bhavan.

“People are under lockdown since March 22. Daily wagers, small traders, vendors, drivers and lakhs from the unorganised sector have no source of livelihood for the last 15 days. In addition to nearly 87 lakh white ration cardholders, there are lakhs of other families which are now solely dependent on help to be extended by the authorities,” he said.

He alleged that the State government provided the promised free 12-kg rice to not even 30 per cent of the BPL families so far and none got the promised Rs 1,500 cash. “How does the government expect the poor or even the middle-class to survive for over 15 days with no sources of livelihood or food?” he asked.

He demanded that 5-kg rice per person announced by the Central government be delivered immediately. Similarly, nearly 3 lakh migrant workers need to be given appropriate additional assistance by the government, he said.

Uttam also slammed the Centre for the slow pace of relief and assistance being given to the States. He said its relief of just Rs 11,000 crore assistance to States was too little and too late. Later, the TPCC chief inaugurated a grain procurement centre in Mallepally mandal of Devarkonda constituency.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .