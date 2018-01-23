Uttam Kumar Reddy promises healthcare for teachers

By | Published: 9:49 pm

Hyderabad: TPCC Chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Tuesday said State government failed to implement KG-to-PG education and instead, caused severe damage to government educational institutions.

He said the government had ignored issues of teachers who played crucial role in separate Telangana agitation.

The TPCC President was addressing a gathering of government school teachers after releasing annual dairy of School Teachers Federation which is an affiliated organisation of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) at Gandhi Bhavan on Tuesday.

He said the government schools were being weakened in the absence of adequate teachers and infrastructure. “Teachers were neither recruited after the State formation nor were their problems solved including health cards and upgradation of language pandit posts,” he said.

He promised to implement the demands of teachers after Congress gains power in next election and also provide free corporate healthcare.

TPCC president said the State government did not complete recruitments for various vacant posts which arose after the State bifurcation.

He said no employment was generated either in public or private sector and hence, the TPCC announced a monthly stipend of Rs 3,000 for each unemployed youth after regaining power in the State.

STF honorary president Sunitha Laxma Reddy and others participated in the meeting.