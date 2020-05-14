Uttam questions Telangana government’s inaction on Pothireddypadu

By | Published: 4:48 pm

Hyderabad: A delegation led by TPCC Chief and Nalgonda MP Uttam Kumar Reddy met Chandrashekhar Iyer, Chairman of Krishna River Management Board (KRMB), at Jalasoudha on Thursday and submitted a written complaint against the proposed Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Project by Andhra Pradesh government.

Later, in a statement, Uttam Kumar Reddy wondered why the Telangana government did not respond on the issue by taking it up with AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy.”Our Chief Minister met his AP counterpart twice, but they did not discuss the issue of lifting water from Srisailam,” he said, adding that his party has brought to the notice of the intentions of the AP government to lift water from Pothireddypadu head regulator four months ago but the government failed to respond in time.

He said the TPCC, in its letter submitted to KRMB, pointed out that AP was drawing more than it’s allocated share of Krishna water and also about GO 203 issued by the AP government. “We mentioned in our letter the provision created by AP to lift 3 tmc of water and cautioned that the government has also issued orders to acquire necessary land for the project in Kurnool district,” Uttam said.

While demanding deployment of Central Security to protect the projects shared by both the states under KRMB, he said if the Board is not strict with the AP government, no one would ever know how much water they are drawing due to lack of telemetry equipment.

The Congress leader expressed concerned over AP government’s proposal and said that if the lift is allowed to be constructed, then parts of Telangana will be deprived of water for drinking and irrigation facilities. He said that the Chairman of KRMB had responded positively to the points that the party raised.

