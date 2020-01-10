Uttam says TRS trying to win elections through money power

By | Published: 6:45 pm

Hyderabad: TPCC Chief N. Uttam Kumar Reddy interacting with party cadre through a social media platform from Gandhi Bhavan on Friday alleged that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) was trying to win the ensuing Municipal elections by spending huge amounts of money. He addressed party workers from 120 municipalities and 10 corporations calling them to work hard to secure victory for congress candidates in majority seats.

“The TRS acted in deceitful manner and the schedule was released even without finalizing reservations. The State Election Commission also refused to listen to our submissions. This calls for a unified fight against the TRS in the elections and every party worker should act like a soldier,” he said. He told the party cadre that the ruling TRS has failed to develop municipalities and Corporations in the state during the past six years.

“The Chief Minister promised dole for unemployed youth, how many of you have received that money,” he questioned. He further pointed out that the government has not paid the Rytu Bandhu assistance for the second crop and failed to waive crop loans. He called upon the party cadre to give a shock to the TRS government in the municipal elections.

Alleging that a tacit understanding between the BJP and TRS , Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the people of the state very well understand the reasons behind the support given by TRS to BJP on issues such as demonetization, Triple Talaq, GST, election of President and Vice President. “A vote for TRS is a vote for BJP,” he said asking the cadre to take this to the voters. “On the other hand KCR is deceiving the Majlis by not passing a resolution in the assembly against the CAA,” he said.

