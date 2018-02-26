Uttam to seek divine blessings for party’s public outreach

By | Published: 12:59 am

Hyderabad: The Telangana Congress is all set to launch its pre-poll outreach, the ‘Congress Praja Chaitanya Bus Yatra’ on Monday evening from Chevella.

The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president N Uttam Kumar Reddy in a brief statement said preceding the bus yatra launch, he will offer prayers in the morning at the Nampally Dargah and the Ara Maisamma temple in the city followed by prayers at the Moinabad Church at noon.

The public meeting is expected to begin at 4 pm following which the bus yatra will be flagged off. According to the party, the meeting will be addressed by Uttam Kumar Reddy, leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly K Jana Reddy, leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Mohammad Ali Shabbir, party MLA and senior leader Mallu Bhatti Virkamarka.

Also addressing the public meeting will be senior party leaders Ponnala Laxmaiah, V Hanumantha Rao and former Union minsters S Jaipal Reddy, Sarve Satyanarayana and Balram Naik.

The bus yatra, during its first phase which will end on March 9, will travel through Vikarabad, Tandur, Sangareddy, Zaheerabad, Narayankhed, Bodhan, Nizamabad, Armoor, Balkonda, Nirmal, Metpally and parts of the combined Karimnagar district.

The second phase of the bus tour will be between April 1 and May 15 which is expected to be followed by a public meeting to be addressed by Congress president Rahul Gandhi on June 1 at a venue yet to be finalized by the party.