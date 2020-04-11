Uttam to write to State govt on negligence in helping poor

By | Published: 6:38 pm

Nalgonda: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Saturday said he would write a letter to the State government highlighting the negligence of the poor in the State during the lockdown period.

He was speaking after felicitating sanitation workers of Nalgonda Municipality at Pangal. He also distributed vegetables to the poor in leprosy colony on the outskirts of Nalgonda.

Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the Congress was thankful to doctors, police and sanitation workers for their relentless efforts to curtail Covid-19 pandemic. “The situation at the field level, however, was different from the statements made by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on assistance being extended to the poor during lockdown. He alleged that the State government was not even taking proper measures to supply ration and extending cash of Rs 1500 per family as announced by the Chief Minister even after 20 days of the lockdown.

The Congress chief said he would write a letter to the State government on its alleged negligence in taking measures to help the poor during lockdown, and urged the government to permit private hospitals to conduct Covid-19 diagnostic tests. He wanted the State government to clear the pending payments to the sanitation workers.

He opined that resuming National Rural Employment Guarantee Programme (NREGP) works would provide employment to the labor. The State government should also permit to export mosambi to other States keeping in view the farmers in the State. He reminded that the State government has responsibility to provide market facility to agricultural produce of the farmers.

He has urged the State government to supply Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits to the doctors and medical staff for their safety. He called up on the Congress workers to stand as support to the people in the trouble time.

He said that mineral funds should be spent for improving medical facilities in the government hospitals in Nalgonda and Suryapet district. He underlined the need to intensify the raid tests of COVID-19 in the State.

