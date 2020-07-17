Uttam visits Osmania, demands construction of a new building

By | Published: 1:15 am

Hyderabad: TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy has demanded that the State government take up construction of a new hospital complex in the open area of Osmania General Hospital (OGH) premises at a cost of Rs 500 crore as proposed by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. The Congress wants the old structure built by the Nizam to be strengthened and necessary repair works to be taken up immediately.

Uttam Kumar Reddy visited OGH on Thursday along with other leaders including Anjan Yadav, Feroz Khan, Md Ghouse and Santhosh. They visited the wards, interacted with patients and spoke to the superintendent and RMO of the hospital in detail about the problems and the conditions in the hospital.

Later, addressing the media, he said that the pending proposal for new building at a cost of Rs 500 crore in the open area in the same complex must be sanctioned immediately. He said the Chief Minister must stop demolition of old Secretariat and build new hospital building. While recalling the glorious past of the hospital that attended to 2,000 outpatients each day and carried out about 60,000 surgeries a year, he said: “It is a shame that the hospital now has knee-deep water.”

He said that over 150 doctors, including the Superintendent of the hospital, have tested positive for the virus. “All the doctors, nurses, other medical staff, sanitation workers must be provided with high quality PPE kits,’ he demanded.

