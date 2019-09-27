Uttam’s allegations mere publicity stunt, says TRS

By | Published: 9:59 pm

Hyderabad: The political climate in the State has shot up a few notches ahead of the bypoll to Huzurnagar Assembly constituency on October 21.

The ruling TRS and Opposition Congress traded barbs against each other with TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Friday lodging a complaint with Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan alleging that Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy was interfering in the election process.

Alleging that Sukhender Reddy was offering huge amounts to its leaders to join the TRS, the Congress even suggested that the Governor might consider seeking the Council Chairman’s resignation.

In a sharp reaction, TRS leaders — Government Whip Karne Prabhakar and Public Undertakings Committee (PUC) Chairman A Jeevan Reddy — dubbed Uttam’s allegations mere publicity stunt ahead of the bypoll. They alleged that Uttam was resorting to smear campaign against the TRS leadership which indicated that he had already accepted a defeat in the byelection.

“Uttam is a specialist in Goebbels propaganda. He must apologise to the people of Huzurnagar for resigning from the MLA’s post and opting for MP seat. He should also explain why Uttam Padmavathi, who was rejected by the people of Kodad, is being allowed to contest from Huzurnagar. How can he justify this family rule using which he criticises the Chief Minister?” Karne Prabhakar demanded during a press conference here on Friday.

Further, Prabhakar rubbished allegations by Uttam against Sukhender Reddy stating that rather than taking moral responsibility for the Congress’ poll debacle in Telangana and resigning from the TPCC president’s post, the opposition leader was glued to his post as well as his MP seat.

Jeevan Reddy warned Uttam against repeatedly referring to TRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao as a ‘Bachcha’ (kid). He pointed out that former AICC president Rahul Gandhi, who lost Amethi seat too, was a kid. He said: “Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is much younger than Uttam. While Jagan brought his party to power, what has Uttam achieved for the people of Huzurnagar during his previous term? Why should they believe him?” he questioned.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .