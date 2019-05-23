Uttam’s victory revives Congress’ hopes in Nalgonda

By | Published: 8:37 pm

Nalgonda: TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy pulled off a surprise victory from Nalgonda Parliament constituency by a good majority of votes. His victory gains significance since six of the seven Assembly constituencies under Nalgonda Lok Sabha constituency went the TRS way in the 2018 Assembly elections. Uttam Kumar Reddy won by a margin of 25,682 votes majority, securing 5,26,028 votes (44.74 per cent) as against 5,00,346 votes (42.56 per cent) polled by his nearest rival and TRS candidate V Narender Reddy.

The Congress leader consistently led in all the 25 rounds of counting. Of the seven Assembly constituencies, Uttam Kumar Reddy maintained winning lead in five Assembly segments – Devarakonda, Nagarjuna Sagar, Miryalaguda, Huzurnagar and Kodad. His victory in the elections comes as a shot in the arm for the Congress cadre in the district who believe it will help in reviving the party.

