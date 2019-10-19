Uttar Pradesh: Death toll rises to 17 in Mau cylinder explosion

By | Published: 6:43 pm

Mau: The death toll went up to seventeen on Saturday after a two-story building collapsed following a cylinder explosion in Mohammadabad here on October 14, police said.

Nine persons seriously injured in the incident are undergoing treatment at Azamgarh and Varanasi trauma centres.

On October 14, the cylinder explosion resulted in the collapse of the roof of a building. Two neighbouring houses were also damaged. Many people were trapped in the debris.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the incident and directed the District Magistrate, SP and other officials to immediately provide all possible relief to those affected.