Uttarakhand: Choppers to drop relief material in flood-hit areas

Dehradun: At least three helicopters are being deployed to drop relief materials from Dehradun to the flood-ravaged areas of the state such as Mori block in Uttarkashi.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, these choppers will be used to provide clean drinking water and food packets to the flood-hit victims stranded in rural as well as urban areas of the state.

A medical team has also been sent via choppers to assist in relief measures.

Relentless rains in the region from the past few days have resulted in swelling of rivers leading to waterlogging and flooding in many isolated areas of the state. According to Brijesh Bhatt, Disaster Management Officer, Tehri Garhwal, the water-level is at 813.65 meters in Tehri Dam lake.

The region is witnessing a heavy influx of tourists due to the pilgrim season in northern India.

Normally, driving, trekking or walking on treacherous roads in the mountains gets riskier during annual monsoon rains in Uttarakhand especially when landslides hit the mountainous state.