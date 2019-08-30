Uttarakhand gets over 2,000 crores under CAMPA fund

By | Published: 1:17 pm 1:19 pm

Dehradun: The Centre has allocated Rs 2,675 crore to Uttarakhand for compensatory afforestation and other green activities, officials said on Friday.

The amount was released under the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) fund.

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar handed the cheque to Uttarakhand’s Forest Minister Harak Singh Rawat at a meeting in New Delhi on Thursday.

CAMPA Act seeks to provide an appropriate institutional mechanism to ensure expeditious utilization of amounts released in lieu of forest land diverted for non-forest purpose which would mitigate impact of such diversion.

Apprising the Union minister about environment protection projects undertaken by the state government, Rawat said tree plantation has been done on 19,000 hectares of land and 5,152 water holes have been constructed which are presently storing 15 lakh litres of water.

He also spoke about the massive plantation drives undertaken along the banks of Rispana, Bindal and Kosi rivers in the state to revive them.