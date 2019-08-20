Uttarakhand to receive heavy rainfall for next 3 days: IMD

By | Published: 10:52 am

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that heavy rainfall will continue to batter isolated places of Uttarakhand for the next three days. In capital city Dehradun, the sky will generally be cloudy with minimum and maximum temperatures hovering around 24 degree Celsius and 32 degree Celsius.

It should be noted that flash floods in Mori region of Uttarakhand have wreaked havoc with several hundred hectares of agricultural land damaged along with dozens of cattle likely dead. Apart from Uttarakhand, heavy rainfall are likely over Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Kerala for next two days.

Strong winds, speed reaching 45-55 kmph, are very likely to prevail over southwest Bay of Bengal. The IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into these areas for the next few days.