Utthara: An entertaining village love story with a dash of horror

Published: 6:49 pm

Seldom, movies that hit the screens with zero buzz take you by surprise with engaging content. ‘Utthara’ is one such movie that perfectly fits into the said category.

This entertaining love story, with a dash of horror, is set in the backdrop of a Telangana village. ‘Utthara’ stays true to its essence with conversations among all the characters happening in a natural and flawless dialect.

Ashok (Sreeram Nimmala) is a happy-go-lucky guy who enjoys his time with his friends in the village. Ashok falls in love with Swathi (Karronya Katrynn), a girl from the same village. After repeated trials, Swathi accepts his love. To get the approval of his father for their marriage, Swathi asks Ashok to settle down in his life first.

Influenced by his friends, Ashok decides to find a buried treasure in a haunted house in the village to make quick money. Rudraiah (Ajay Gosh), a businessman in the village, gets entangled in this treasure hunt and what happens later, who is Utthara, what secrets will Ashok find, is the story of ‘Utthara’.

Debutant director Thirupathi SR’s complete trust in the script can be felt from frame one and keeping everything natural in terms of dialogues, locations, and performances is the biggest boon for this movie. Characterization is the key to success for a story which has not much novelty to offer. The director designs the important characters very well and had succeeded in bringing the best out of them.

Suresh Bobbili’s music is in tune with the backdrop of the story and comedy part laced with typical idioms and phrases used in the rural side tickles the funny bone. The twist in the climax is the icing on the cake for this story which has fairly engaging and entertaining content.

Abhinay Bethiganti, Venu Tillu, Abhinaya Krishna are some of the other cast in this 132-minute long movie which decently entertains, and is worth the time and money.

