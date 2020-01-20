UWL, a varsity with strong industry ties

By | Prof. KP Singh | Published: 12:55 am 4:58 pm

The University of West London (UWL) is a public university in the United Kingdom which has campuses in Ealing and Brentford in Greater London as well as in Reading, Berkshire. The university has roots back to 1860 when the Lady Byron School was founded, which later became Ealing College of Higher Education.

In 1992, it became a university and 18 years later it was renamed the University of West London. Based in the heart of one of the UK’s most successful business regions, the University has highly qualified staff with a wealth of experience in their respective disciplines and strong connections to their industries.

West London comprises of eight schools. These are Claude Littner Business School, the London Geller College of Hospitality and Tourism, the School of Computing and Engineering, London College of Music, the College of Nursing, midwifery and Healthcare, the School of Law and Criminology, the School of Human and Social Sciences, and the London School of Film, Media and Design.

The university has 11,000 students with 10% being international students from 100 different countries. The University of West London has a reputation for high-quality education closely linked to employment; 98% of its graduates are in employment or further study within six months of graduation.

UWL is particularly renowned for its programmes in Business and Management, Hospitality and Tourism, Law, Psychology and Nursing. The University is also very popular for its IT programmes, as well as its Art, Design and Media departments, especially for the Bachelor of Arts in Music, in Fashion Design and in Film Studies. Its students will get the chance to study using state-of-the-art facilities and develop in realistic working environments, e.g. hospitals, recording studios and laboratories.

UWL offers many internship opportunities in companies such as Apple, British Airways, Hewlett Packard, The Hilton hotels, and Microsoft. Among UWL international alumni are the Queen’s chef, the Malaysian Minister of Education as well as the President of Global Operations of the Hilton group. Research at the University of West London spans a broad range of fields across the arts, STEM, health, education and more.

The University of West London provides support for international students throughout their studies. Its student advisers are able to offer new and existing University of West London students a free and confidential, professional advice service on issues such as Sources of funding – including fee status, eligibility, and the effect on funding of changing course or previous study; Problems with fees and funding; Money management and debt advice; Immigration and other issues relevant to international students; Entitlement to state benefits and tax credits; and Housing Rights.

Claude Littner, a successful businessman known to many through BBC TV’s The Apprentice, is a proud alumnus of the University of West London; the university’s business school is named in his honour and Claude is often seen on campus interacting with students and delivering guest lectures. West London is ranked in the top 60 universities in the UK by The Guardian University Guide 2020 and The Times/Sunday Times Good University Guide 2020.

Based in leafy west London with great transport links, UWL combines everything London has to offer with a real community atmosphere where everyone is valued, accepted and supported to reach their true potential.

(Author is the Founder & CEO of IMFS)

