UXINDIA 2019 begins in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:25 pm

Hyderabad: The 15th edition of the International Conference on User Experience Design, one of the world’s top design conferences and India’s biggest user experience conference, began at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) here on Monday.

UXINDIA 2019 (https://www.ux-india.org/uxindia2019) is sponsored by the Government of Telangana, ServiceNow, SalesForce and UiSER.

The event, which promises three days of inspiration, education and skills development for user experience designers, UX leaders, visual designers, user researchers, front end designers, programme managers, startup founders and design students, had immersive and hands-n workshops led by international and national experts on the first day, after being inaugurated by Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary (IT).

The second will have workshops, talks and panel discussions from 8 am, while the Design XPO will be open from 10 am. The UX Talent Fair, the Design X Social Exhibition, a design career orientation programme, book launches, design demos and so on will be part of the event over the next two days. The Design X Awards and Design X Social Prizes will be presented on the last day on Wednesday.

