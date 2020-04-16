UXReactor’s online design platform gains traction

By | Published: 12:07 am 12:29 am

Hyderabad: The lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic is offering a lot of extra time for career aspirants and there is no dearth of online programmes. One such programme is being offered by California-based design consulting firm with presence in Hyderabad, UXReactor, called the Open Training Platform for design professionals. The company is witnessing two times more traffic for the programme every week with more and more engagement happening on the platform.

The platform helps professionals and students gain insights into the world of user experience (UX) design segment through different modules and courses. “The free to use modules and courses have been witnessing more than expected traffic with the lockdown in place for the last three weeks. Not just students, but even entry and mid-level professionals are enrolling in our platform, which was launched in mid-March, to learn new tools and techniques in the UX design sector. We are witnessing learners from diverse educational backgrounds exploring the courses offered on the platform,” said Prasad Kantamneni, co-founder, UXReactor.

In addition, the company that has given its employees work from home option is keeping its employees engaged in every way possible. It is arranging regular video calls and one-on-one interactions with the employees to keep their morale high and introspect on what they can do differently in order to keep the business running. However, the co-founder agrees that the signing of new business contracts has slowed down and they are working on reducing cost wherever they can.

“There has been a 90 per cent drop in sales calls and no new business is also happening. However, we are assuring our employees that we will not have any layoffs and also plan to extend our work from home by one or two months even after the lockdown is lifted,” Kantamneni said.

