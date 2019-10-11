Uzbekistan official visits EFLU

By | Published: 10:36 pm

Hyderabad: Professor Muhtor Nasirov, Vice-Rector, International Programmes, Samarkand State University, Uzbekistan, called on English and Foreign Languages University Vice-Chancellor Professor E Suresh Kumar here on Friday.

Professor Kumar and Professor Nasirov discussed the possibility of joint research ventures, teacher training, and blending academic and scholarly ties with the students and faculty of the university. They also discussed the possibility of student and faculty exchange between EFLU and Samarkand State University.

The EFLU V-C presented a brief account of the programmes and courses offered by the varsity. In his interaction with Professor Nasirov, EFLU V-C deliberated the possibility of signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Samarkand State University.

Professor Nasirov also met officials of the Osmania University and explained about research advances made in plant biology by Samarkand State University.

According to OU, Professor Nasirov expressed his interest in signing a MoU with the OU for student and faculty exchange and joint publications. The OU said the collaboration proposal was agreed in principle.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter