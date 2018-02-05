V Srinivas appointed new Dean of Faculty of Arts, KU

By | Published: 11:38 pm

Warangal Urban: Senior professor of English V Srinivas has been appointed the Dean of Faculty of Arts, Kakatiya University.

He has been serving as the Director of Centre for English Language Training (CELT), KU, and Regional Coordinator of State Eligibility Test (SET).

He would take charge from Professor K Purushotham who has completed his term at the post. Professor Srinivas would hold the dean’s post for two years.

He has over 33 years of teaching and research experience and has worked as head of English Department; Chairman, Board of Studies, KU; and Controller of Examinations, Satavahana University.

As many as 12 Ph D scholars and 14 M Phil scholars have completed their research under his supervision.

Professor Srinivas has been working as member, Board of Studies, Department of Journalism since 1999.