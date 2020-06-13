Va Tech Wabag sees huge opportunity in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:08 am 10:15 pm

Hyderabad: World’s third largest pure-play water treatment technology company Va Tech Wabag is seeing growth opportunities in India and overseas. The company, which is operating drinking water treatment plants in Hyderabad, sees the potential to cater to waste water treatment in the city in the coming years, as the city may potentially generate 700-800 million litres per day (MLD) of waste water.

Rajneesh Chopra, Global Head-Business Development, Va Tech Wabag, told Telangana Today, “We have done projects that are water and wastewater treatment-related for TSGenco in Telangana. We had been catering to the water treatment needs of Krishna drinking water supply project at Kodandapur in the State with a cumulative capacity of 1,230 mld. We have also been awarded the treatment plant works for Godavari drinking water supply project at Mallaram with a capacity of 735 MLD. These are the major facilities where we are operating, maintaining and optimising the plant operations. We also see scope to cleaning up Hussain Sagar lake.”

The 95-year old company has adequate experience in creating and maintaining common effluent treatment plants in large industrial clusters such as the upcoming Hyderabad Pharma City, initiated by the State government, added Chopra.

Chopra informed, “During the lockdown, Wabag has been operating its drinking water treatment plants in Hyderabad, providing water to more than 1.10 crore people. Hyderabad is getting sufficient water supply and when this happens, there is generation of more waste water. And there is scope for further waste water management. I foresee there will be 700-800 MLD of waste water in Hyderabad that needs to be treated before discharged, recycled or re-used. Wabag can play a significant role here. I think the government is already working on this and all the tenders could be floated within this financial year.”

Opportunities pan-India

He added, “Central government’s AMRUT (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation) initiative is encouraging States to invest in water infrastructure. ‘Nal Se Jal’ programme under Jal Jeevan Mission also has a huge allocation of Rs 3.6 lakh crore spread over next four years, and the fine print is awaited. The Departments of Drinking Water and Sanitation have been seeking proposals right up to the Gram Panchayat and urban local body level for water security, asking them to submit their plans. In the independent India, this has been the largest allocation ever.”

In rural India, he said, agriculture is the major sector that consumes water, almost up to 80-85 per cent. However, there has been a lot of exploitation of ground water. Electricity is free, so there is no control on how much water one is drawing. The real challenge for the governments now is how to supply piped drinking water to every household. It is all about water management in the rural areas, rather than giving access to water.

On the other hand, there are a lot of industries that value water as a commodity and they are already recycling it, particularly the petrochemical and refinery complexes, recovering almost 90 per cent of the water coming from the effluent and creating energy out of it. There are two scenarios. If this water is not being treated, it is getting wasted and the untreated water will otherwise cause pollution. In several places, industry is facing difficulty for want of water for production. Va Tech Wabag can bring in its technology and expertise.

Overseas projects

Chennai-based Wabag has presence in four continents and over 30 countries. With over 100 patents and R&D centres in Austria, Switzerland and Chennai, the company has executed more than 1,300 plants, producing 25,000 mld of clean water, supplying safe drinking water to over 91 million people worldwide. The company recycles 423 mld in India and 1,250 mld globally.

“India remains a major market for us. In Philippines, we are a clear market leader. We have executed projects in Malaysia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Vietnam and Nepal. Barring UAE, we have done projects in most of the Middle East nations. In Europe, we are in Austria, Romania, Czech Republic and Switzerland besides other countries. These are advanced markets and our subsidiaries are working on future-ready technologies. Latin America is another key market for us where we are executing a project in Ecuador,” he informed.

“We will strengthen our presence in Latin America in the coming years. We also want to contribute through our projects in Africa in the sub-Saharan region as there is a strong gap in infrastructure,” added Chopra.

He noted, though the government projects and tenders in developing economies may slow down due to Covid-19, significant investments will happen in the long-term. Funding from multilateral developmental agencies such as the World Bank and Asian Development Bank will see an increase as water, health and hygiene will become a priority.

