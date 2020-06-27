Vaanakalam sends cattle prices soaring

By | Published: 12:05 am 10:50 pm

Nalgonda: Prices of cattle used for agricultural works have increased by 20 to 30 percent at the weekly cattle fairs in erstwhile Nalgonda district in view of agricultural works for monsoon crop season commencing.

Weekly cattle fairs at Kodad, Kattangur, Arvepally and Thirmalgiri were the destinations for many farmers to purchase the cattle. In view of the beginning of monsoon crop season, the weekly cattle fairs have witnessed hectic businesses with the sale and purchases of the cattle by the farmers.

In the cattle fair at Kodad, which would be organised every Sunday, the cattle brought from Jaggayapet would have a good demand. In view of the increased demand, the price of two cattle was increased to Rs one lakh from Rs 80,000.

The weekly cattle fair, which was held on Saturday, has also registered huge sale of cattle as farmers from Kanagal, Nakrekal, Nalgonda, Narketpally and Shalidowraram in Nalgonda district would depend on it to get the livestock.

Speaking to Telangana Today, a farmer N Yadagiri Reddy, who arrived at Kattangur weekly cattle fair to purchase a pair of cows, said that farmers would sell out their cattle in the summer season keeping in mind the problems of shortage of fodder and drinking water. Hence, the price of the cattle would be low in the summer season. But, once agricultural activity of monsoon crop season begins, the cattle would get high demand in the market, which would automatically escalate their prices, he added.

Another farmer A Somaiah from Kothapaally said that farmers required the cattle for some type of agricultural works as completely depending on the machines was not possible to small and marginal farmers. He has sold his pair of cows in last summer for Rs 50,000. But, he has paid Rs 65,000 to purchase a similar pair of cows for the purpose of agricultural works.

