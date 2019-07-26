Vaani Kapoor stuns with her bikini body

By | Published: 8:57 pm

War stars two of the biggest action superstars of our time and when the action-packed adrenaline-pumping teaser of the film dropped out of the blue, it went viral in a second! While everyone praised Hrithik and Tiger’s ferocious showdown, the never seen before action sequences on offer, how the two superstars were looking, the leading lady of the film, Vaani Kapoor, too, got her share of accolades.

Vaani added the sizzle to the teaser and has floored everyone with her drop-dead hot bod. The Internet went ballistic speaking about how fit she is, how she is raising the temperature with her flawless curves and we spoke to Vaani about the adoration that she is receiving.“It’s always amazing to get positive feedback from audiences and It made me really happy to see the reaction.

I worked a lot on myself to get the fitness needed for the film.Going through the grind of yoga, Pilates, weight training and a lot many hours spent in the gym. I was very excited about this project and Sid was very clear as to how he wanted me to look for the part. The toughest was the dieting and making sure there were no cheat meals but it was all worth it,” says Vaani.