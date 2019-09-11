Vaastu heads to foreign shores

By | Published: 12:15 am 11:58 pm

Hyderabad: After yoga, Ayurveda and meditation, it’s Vaastu now which seems to be spreading its influence in other countries with the result that some of the architects, interior designers and others from abroad have started evincing interest in learning the principles of Vaastu.

Mariana Brasil, an architect from Sao Paulo, Brazil, discovered that India is taking care of the mind and body through yoga and Ayurveda. And now in Hyderabad, she is learning Vaastu as the clients are constantly seeking happier and healthier abodes.

“Vaastu bridges the gaps that aid in overall happiness and health. By balancing the five elements of water, air, fire, earth and space, this can be achieved at homes and immediate environment,” said Mariana.

She joined the Vaastu course offered by V. Venugopal Rao in the city. Like her, Sara Battelli, an architect from Panama, South America, is also learning Vaastu. Apart from architecture, Vaastu provides more tools, which are rational, scientific and good to implement in our works, she said.

“I wish to take Vaastu tools to my clients and help them get benefited. The popularity of Vaastu is bound to increase in the West due to its benefits,” said Sara.

Awareness up

Not just residential but some of those planning commercial structures too were looking at Vaastu compliance abroad, they said. Daria, a designer from Russia, said more and more people in her country were becoming aware of Vaastu and seeking the services of experts with Vaastu knowledge, she said.

“Though many people are seeking the services of Vaastu experts in Russia, there are not many professionals back home to guide and help them. By learning Vaastu, I wish to provide right solutions to people,” said Daria.

In tune with the requirements of these professionals, Vaastu experts here have started offering short-term courses, including three-day and six-day classes. So don’t be surprised if in coming years, you come across a property development brochure or an advertisement abroad, claiming Vaastu compliant structures.

