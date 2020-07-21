Vaccine effect: Sensex soars to over four-month high 

By | Published: 8:19 pm

Mumbai: Equity indices ratcheted higher for the fifth session on the trot on Tuesday as positive results from early trials of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate buoyed markets globally.

A sharp recovery in the rupee and healthy earnings from some corporates added to the bullish mood here, traders said. The 30-share BSE Sensex, which opened on a firm foot, stayed in the positive territory throughout the session and closed at 37,930.33, up 511.34 points, or 1.37 per cent. Similarly, the NSE Nifty rose 140.05 points, or 1.27 per cent, to end at 11,162.25. This is the highest closing for both the benchmarks since March 5.

PowerGrid was the top gainer among the Sensex constituents, spurting 6.14 per cent, followed by Maruti, ICICI Bank, HDFC, Kotak Bank, Axis Bank, and Reliance Industries. On the other hand, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Asian Paints and Sun Pharma were among the laggards, dropping up to 4.31 per cent.

“Although the market uptrend remains intact, investors are advised to be cautious since it seems to be in overvalued territory. Result-heavy day today, and stock specific commentary will be looked at,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

BSE energy, oil and gas, bankex, realty, power, finance and auto indices jumped up to 2.94 per cent, while telecom, FMCG, healthcare and teck finished lower. Broader BSE mid-cap index slipped 0.22 per cent, while the small-cap gauge rose 0.24 per cent.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude futures climbed 2.08 per cent to $44.18 per barrel. In the forex market, the rupee appreciated 17 paise to close at 74.74 against the US dollar.