‘Vadhaladu’ drives home social message

By | Published: 6:26 pm

Why food adulteration is being ignored in India? Cancer cases have not been so high before. The upcoming flick Vadhaladu depicts such social issues for the larger audiences, says lead actor in the movie Catherine Tresa. She was speaking during the pre-release event held in Hyderabad.

Directed by Sai Sekhar, ‘Vadhaludu’ has been produced in Telugu and Tamil languages by T Naresh Kumar and T Sridhar jointly, presented by T Anjaiah under the banner Parijatha Creations.

Speaking on the occasion, politician and businessman Manne Goverdhan Reddy wished the whole team and producer T Anjaiah for delivering a message oriented movie. “Anjaiah garu released five movies in this year so far. I wish he grows as a reputed producer in the movie industry,” he added.

Producer Sridhar said actor Siddharth and director could not come to the event due to shooting schedules. Vadhaladu is being released in 450 theatres across two Telugu States on October 11.

