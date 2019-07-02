Vagdevi wins Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs Season 12

By | Published: 7:05 pm

Zee Telugu’s popular singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 2019 had its finale recently. After weeks of intense competition, Vagdevi was announced as the title winner of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 2019.

Vagdevi, who hails from Visakhapatnam, was also presented with a villa in addition to the coveted trophy. Finalists Nazeeruddin and Sonal were announced as the first and second runners-up respectively. Besides them, Aniirvinya, who was also part of the Grand Finale, gave her best to win the title.

The show was judged by eminent playback singers Vijaya Prakash, SP Sailaja, Malgudi Subha and lyricist Chandrabose.

The finale saw a good blend of soulful performances, cheerful hosting by Sreemukhi, exciting moments and the esteemed judges articulating the merit of every contestant earning their right to the finale of Season 12.

The supremely talented Vagdevi yet again left the judges and fans mesmerised with her stellar performances in the much competitive grand finale and eventually emerged as a clear winner.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.