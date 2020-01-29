Vaggeyakara Utsavams begin on grand note in Bhadrachalam

By | Published: 10:37 pm

Bhadrachalam (Kothagudem): The five-day Vaggeyakara Utsavams commenced in a grand manner at Bhadrachalam in Kothagudem district, marking the 387th birth anniversary celebrations of poet-saint Bhakta Ramadasu, on Wednesday.

The celebrations started after priests at the Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy Devasthanam performed Panchamruta Abhishekam to the statue of Ramadasu on the temple premises. Later, Nagara Sankeerthana was conducted, wherein a procession carrying the portrait of Ramadasu was taken out on the streets of Bhadrachalam. Devotees singing keerthanas and classical dancers participated in the procession.

A mass recitation of Ramadasu Navaratna Keertanas was held at the beautifully decorated Chitrakuta Mandapam on the temple premises. A large number of classical singers recited the Navaratna Keertanas as a tribute to Ramadasu. Classical artists V Srilakshmi, SM Subhani, Savitha Sriram Nama Sankeerthana troupe Chennai, Arunima and Madurima, Udumudi Trisha and Udumudi Esha, CVP Sastry, Madras Music Academy students, Mrudula Aswin, Prema Rangarajan, JB Sruthi Sagar and Aswath Narayan performed on the first day of the celebrations.

Meanwhile, MLA Kandala Upender Reddy unveiled the 11-ft bronze statue of the poet-saint at Bhakta Ramadasu Dhyana Mandiram at Nelakondapalli village in Khammam district. He offered special prayers at the temple on the occasion.

At Nelakondapalli, three-day celebrations, organised by Telangana Language and Culture Department, district administration, in association with the Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy Devasthanam, Bhadrachalam, started on Wednesday.

A Nagara Sankeerthana by the students of Government Music and Dance College, and the local people was held at the village. Cultural programmes such as dance and music events, a book launch and a literary conference are lined up for the next two days.

Telangana Language and Culture Department Director Mamidi Harikrishna, Chief Public Relations Officer to Chief Minister Vanam Jwala Narsimha Rao, Joint Collector Hanumanth Kodimba and trainee Collector Adarsh Surabhi were present.

