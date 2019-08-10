Vain bid to rob ATM in Shadnagar

By | Published: 7:02 pm

Rangareddy: In a bid to steal cash from ATM, a miscreant ended up breaking the machine, but was not able to make away with the booty.

The incident occurred at Axis Bank ATM located on Pargi road in Shadnagar town on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, when an individual attempted to break the ATM machine using stones. Though the thief managed to break the machine, he was unable to open the cash enclosure and left the scene.

However, Shadnagar police captured the stealing act on CCTV footage which they are analysing to nab the thief.

