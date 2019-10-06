Vaishnav impresses in abandoned match

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 6:32 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad opener A Vaishnav Reddy smashed a half-century (92) as the Group B match against Punjab in the under-19 Vinoo Mankad Trophy was abandoned due to rains at Valiba Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Batting first, Hyderabad posted a respectable 277/9 in 50 overs before the rain played spoilsport. Hyderabad and Punjab shared two points apiece. The Divesh-led side will next meet Delhi at Kholvad Gymkhana Ground, Surat on Wednesday.

Brief scores: Hyderabad 277/9 in 50 overs (A Vaishnav Reddy 92, Gurmehar Singh 3/53) vs Punjab (washedout).

