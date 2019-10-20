Vaishnav Tej to start shooting in Puri

By | Published: 8:52 pm

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s nephew and Sai Dharam Tej’s younger brother Vaishnav Tej is being introduced as hero to Telugu audience through the movie titled Uppena. Buchi Babu Sana, who had worked under director Sukumar, is directing the film.

The shooting of the film will commence from Monday in coastal town of Puri, Odisha. Later the crew will move to Kolkata and Gangtok for further schedule which spans 20 days. New girl Krithi Shetty is also making her debut with this film while Tamil star actor Vijay Sethupathi is playing an important role.

Vaishnav Tej, female debutant Krithi Shetty along with actor Brahmaji will be taking part in Puri shooting schedule. The makers will soon start the promotions. Ace music director Devi Sri Prasad will be composing music while Shamdat Sainudeen will handle the cinematography.

Mythri Movie Makers is producing Uppena in association with Sukumar Writings banner. The movie is being produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar, Mohan (CVM) jointly under the banner Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .