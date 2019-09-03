Vaishnavi Group partners with Katerra

By | Business Bureau | Published: 9:22 pm

Hyderabad: Vaishnavi Group joins hands with Katerra, a technology-driven offsite construction company to introduce the next generation in housing construction technology. The partnership will enable implementation of integrated offsite manufacturing technology and the concept of DfMA (Design for manufacturing and assembly).

Speaking on the collaboration with Katerra, Darshan Govindaraju, director, Vaishnavi Group says, “This offsite manufacturing technology ensures that homes are not just handed over as per the schedule but potentially even earlier with an assurance that quality remains top notch at all times. Further, the impact on the environment is minimal across the board”.

Speaking on the efficiency of introducing this next-generation construction technology, Nejeeb Khan, head, Design & Brand Strategy, Asia & Middle East, Katerra, says, “Our teams have worked to design, engineer, factory-manufacture and assemble high-quality housing, built offsite, eliminating many of the common problems associated with traditional on-site construction. Designed and manufactured with precision, we believe in delivering quality homes through technology, ultimately increasing the speed and quality of delivery, while simultaneously being more sustainable by reducing waste, optimised resource utilisation, and minimal environmental disruption.”

Vaishnavi Group will unveil Vaishnavi Serene that will showcase Katerra’s technology. This project is adjacent to the CRPF Campus in Yelahanka, Bengaluru. The project comprises 896 apartments in configurations of 1, 2 & 3-bedroom apartments. It offers potential home owners several firsts in terms of features – from being the first residential project in Bengaluru to be built with global off-site precast technology, to being the first community to offer homes with a new set of specifications and smart sizes to highly enhanced space efficiency.

US-based Katerra, a design and technology driven global construction company, broke ground on its first fully integrated off-site manufacturing plant at Shabad (Hyderabad) last month. Projected for completion by March 2020, the factory will deliver eight million square feet of building components every year through robotic assembly line production. The company will invest $100 million (about Rs 700 crore) into the Hyderabad facility.

