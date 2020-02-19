‘Valayam’ offers a new experience, says Laksh Chadalavada

By | Published: 9:50 pm

After acting in three movies as a child artiste, actor Laksh Chadalavada had become a lead protagonist at the age of just 16. And only after four movies, Laksh flew to Singapore to complete his formal education.

Now he is back with the Telugu suspense thriller Valayam. “At 21, I had voluntarily quit films because nothing was working out for me. The industry is replete with mass roles, hero-related scripts. And I thought it was time to take a break and complete my studies. I never imagined I would make a re-entry into Telugu cinema as a producer for the movie Bichagadu.

Now that audience have changed gradually with content- driven movies, I thought I should try something new — this is where Valayam fits in. Suspense factor is very much there. But subject is pacy enough to keep audiences on the edge of their seats. It’s a whole package as there are other aspects as well.

The story keeps people guessing. It is a simple subject without any complicated sequences,” says actor Laksh. Laksh plays the role of Aravind in the movie. His wife Disha goes missing. Aravind digs deep simultaneously with the police investigation. Aravind, too, is doubted for his acts.

“Valayam is the first film where I was involved as producer and an actor as well. As I am involving, I didn’t want the burden of both roles. I wanted a good script which is simple, at the same time different from my past movies, and a genre that I haven’t tried. I have never touched the thrillers. I thought I should try something different. Rather than messing up with the project by selecting a heavy subject, I have selected a simple and trendy subject,” shares the actor producer.

