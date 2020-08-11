Valencia confirm two positive cases

By | Published: 11:31 pm

Madrid: Valencia have been hit by two positive cases for coronavirus, the La Liga club announced on Tuesday, a day after players and staff returned for pre-season.

The identities of the two individuals have been kept anonymous. They are both isolating at home while the club has notified the Spanish health authorities. It continues a rise in the number of confirmed infections among La Liga teams after Atletico Madrid’s Sime Vrsaljko and Angel Correa both tested positive on Saturday.

Real Madrid striker Mariano Diaz and Sevilla midfielder Nemanja Gudelj have also been infected in the last two weeks. La Liga completed the 2019/20 season on July 19 and the plan is for the 2020/21 campaign to begin on September 12, following the conclusion of the Champions League and Europa League.

Spain is one of the worst-hit countries by the pandemic and has seen an increase in cases in recent weeks. The Spanish health ministry on Monday reported 8,618 new coronavirus infections since Friday and 65 deaths from the virus over the previous seven days.

Valencia were starting their pre-season preparations this week under new coach Javi Gracia, who was appointed two weeks ago following the sacking of Albert Celades in June.

They were one of the first clubs to confirm cases of coronavirus in March, when 35 percent of the squad, including players and coaches, tested positive after playing a Champions League match against Atalanta in Italy at the end of February.