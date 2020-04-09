Valencia Nutrition donates Bounce soft drinks to Cyberabad Police

By | Published: 9:42 pm

Hyderabad: In a bid to render a helping hand to the field officers of the Cyberabad Police, the management of Valencia Nutrition Limited, donated 150 cases of Bounce soft drinks here on Thursday.

These were handed over to Police Commissioner V.C Sajjanar, in the presence of other senior police officials. The essentials would be distributed among the officers who been risking their lives to keep people safe and the needy people.

The Commissioner appreciated the gesture of Valencia Nutrition and urged the people to follow the lockdown norms strictly to avoid the spread of coronavirus infection.

