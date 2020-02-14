Valentine’s Day protest: Bajrang Dal activists detained in Hyderabad

By | Published: 3:53 pm

Hyderabad: Several Bajrang Dal activists were taken into preventive custody when they tried to take out a rally against Valentine’s Day celebrations at Neredmet here on Friday afternoon.

The protests started as a rally raising slogans against celebrating Valentine’s Day. As there was no prior permission, the Neredmet police stopped and took them into custody.

The protestors said though they were not against love and celebrating it, they were against Valentine’s Day, as it is not part of Indian culture.

They advised youngsters to pay tribute to the CRPF personnel who were killed in the Pulwama terror attack last year instead.

