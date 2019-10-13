Valmiki jayanthi celebrated on grand scale in Karimnagar

By | Published: 11:54 pm 11:58 pm

Karimnagar: Valmiki Maharshi jayanthi was celebrated on grand scale across the erstwhile Karimnagar district on Sunday. Minister, MLAs, MLCs, Zilla Parishad chairmen, district collectors and other public representatives paid tributes to Valmiki Maharshi by garlanding his portraits in Karimnagar, Jagitial, Peddapalli and Rajanna-Sircilla districts.

BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister, Gangula Kamalakar participated in celebrations in Karimnagar. He along with Choppadandi MLA Sunke Ravishankar, and MLC Naradasu Laxman Rao performed pujas in Valmiki temple near weekly market.

While Rajanna-Sircilla ZP chairperson Nyalakonda Aruna participated in celebrations held in Sircilla, Peddapalli ZP chairman Putta Madhukar along with local MLA Dasari Manohar Reddy have taken part in the event.

Collectors Sarfaraz Ahmed (Karimnagar), D Krishna Bhaskar (Rajanna-Sircilla), and A Sharath (Jagitial) participated in celebrations in their respective districts.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .