Valmiki Jayanti to be a State function in Telangana

By | Published: 12:40 am

Hyderabad: The birth anniversary of Maharshi Valmiki falling on ‘Aswayuja Pournami’ (Full Moon Day) will be celebrated as a State function commencing from October 13 this year. The State government issued orders to this effect on Friday and directed the district collectors to make necessary arrangements under the aegis of the Backward Classes Welfare Department. The State government allocated about Rs 3,267 crore for BC welfare and development under 2019-20 budget.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .