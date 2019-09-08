Valmiki raises expectations

By | Published: 9:43 pm

As expectations rose sky high for Varun Tej’ next flick, Harish Shankar is all set to quench the thirst of the box office with Valmiki, which is slated to hit screens on September 20. Despite being based on the Tamil original Jigarthanda, Harish ensured he employed some comprehensive modifications to give the film a fresh look and appeal. While keeping in tune with the original, he also tried to keep in mind the nativity aspect with Varun in a solid rugged format to capture the mass attention.

As Valmiki, a dreaded dacoit turned saintly poet in epics, the hero in the story also transforms from a raw youth to sublime saviour.

Varun has got a good opportunity in this role to prove his potential in both the shades of the characterisation. Being skilful in decorating a script with the elements that ensure there are resounding claps and whistles in the theatres, Harish derived many such sequences along with emotional content to pitchfork his latest venture onto the list of highest box-office runners.

Music by Mickey J Mayor has already showcased its masterly magic to add all the spice. Fans of Mega family are waiting in excitement for Varun’s Valmiki to deliver the thunder.

