Valmiki trailer’s dialogues have fans talking

By | Published: 9:14 pm

“People bet on me. They die, if they bet against me, at least few are not aware that we exist, where is the value for our existence. Gavaskar hits the sixes, Bappi Lahiri plays the songs, I break the bones…all is same to same’’ this signature dialogue by Geddalakonda Ganesh portrayed by Varun Tej in the film has grabbed viewer’s attention. Fans are loving the messy and ruggy avatar sported by Varun Tej.

For the first time, Varun Tej will thrill the audience and his mega fans with his out and out mass character. “He took it as a challenge and worked out well to give a great performance. We can proudly say that his effort added a lot to the final output. Director Harish Shankar made a few modifications to the original Tamil film Jigarthanda to suit native tastes. This will be a prestigious film from our banner,” said producer Achanta Gopi.

Music director of the film, Mickey J Mayor thanked Harish Shankar for bringing him onboard such a mass commercial film despite his track record of creating class songs.Speaking about the film, Harish said that the trust, the producers had in him will surely bear fruit. “I specially thank Varun for accepting a character older than his actual age. He played the role with a lot of enthusiasm.” Actor Varun also piped in and said, “Though some had their doubts when I accepted the film, it was Harish who had confidence in me. Valmiki will also enhance the dignity of the film industry.”

