Valve teases SteamVR 2.0 for 2020

By | Published: 5:56 pm

This year Valve will be taking the wraps off an updated version of its Steam virtual reality (VR) system, called the SteamVR 2.0. The company teased SteamVR 2.0 which will offer several customer experience improvements. It isn’t clear what the new features but Valve said that its team is working hard on the platform’s development, Engadget notes.

In 2020, Valve will also publish updates analysing data from the Steam platform. It will also add new features to better support gaming soundtracks and will roll out Steam Trust later this year.

You can also expect to see new features out of Steam Labs this year. The Steam mobile app is getting a refresh with the addition of new login options, as well. There will also be new experimental features from Steam Labs, a refreshed Steam mobile app, and sale events for this year.