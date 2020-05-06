Vana Kalam Rythu Bandhu money in farmers’ accounts soon: Harish

By | Published: 6:13 pm 6:16 pm

Medak: In what should bring further cheer to the farmers in Telangana, Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday announced that the State government will deposit the Rythu Bandhu assistance amount for “Vana Kalam” in farmers’ accounts soon, that would greatly help them in overcoming the financial challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Addressing a gathering after distributing compensation to farmers who lost their land under package 13 of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme at Nalapur village of Nizamapet mandal, Harish Rao said the government will waive off farm loans of Rs 25,000 and below availed by 5.8 lakh farmers in the State. “Farmers who have taken loan of more than Rs 25,000 would get Rs 25,000 waiver now,” he said.

Accusing the BJP and Congress of shedding crocodile tears on farmer’s issues, the Minister said BJP-ruled States were purchasing paddy at Rs 1,300 per quintal while Congress-ruled States were offering just Rs 1,200 per quintal. “The farmer-friendly government in Telangana led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is giving Rs 1,835 per quintal, the highest in the country,” he said, adding that the Telangana government was also giving Rs 1,760 per quintal of maize.

Stating that Medak district will soon be declared a green zone, Rao said the district had not recorded any novel coronavirus case in the past 26 days. Assuring all facilities to the farm sector in the State in the face of challenges posed by the virus-triggered lockdown, the Minister called upon the people to maintain physical distancing and wear masks till the situation eases out. District Collector K Dharma Reddy, MLA M Padma Devendar Reddy and others were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .