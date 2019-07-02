Vanama’s audio clip threatening forest official goes viral

By | Published: 12:50 am

Kothagudem: An audio clipping of a telephonic conversation purportedly between TRS MLA Vanama Venkateshwar Rao with forest officials telling them not to touch Podu farmers went viral on social media and on television channels on Tuesday.

This comes barely 24 hours after the police booked cases against the TRS MLA from Kothagudem for obstructing Forest Department officials from doing their work when they were constructing a wall along a reserve forest area at Yellandu crossroads on June 29.

In his complaint to the police, the Chathakonda Deputy Forest Range Officer (DyFRO) MRP Rao, alleged that the MLA and V Raghava and their followers obstructed forest protection wall works. Following this, the police booked a case of criminal intimidation against Venkateshwar Rao and his associates at Laxmidevipalli police station at Kothagudem on Monday.

In the audio clip, the voice, said to be of the TRS MLA, can be heard telling a forest official on June 29 that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao promised Podu farmers to address their issues and until this was done, forest officials should leave such farmers alone and not interfere with their activities.

However, the TRS MLA, during an interaction with media persons, maintained he had not threatened any forest officials and was ready to go to jail for protecting the rights of Podu farmers. He also expressed surprise over the police booking a case against him and his son.

The Deputy FRO said an ex-MPTC, Punem Srinu, along with 80 villagers, assembled at the work spot and prevented forest officials from constructing the wall claiming they had pattas for the land. They also told the officials that the MLA wanted the forest officials to stop the construction work following which the villagers were asked to produce documents showing possession of the land in their favour.

The forest official also said that in his absence, the MLA and his son visited the spot and asked the villagers to fill the trenches dug for erecting a wall with soil. The villagers were also allegedly told by the MLA to beat up the forest officials if they objected.

The Deputy Forest Range Officer also said that after sometime, the MLA called him threatening him to leave the spot and stop the work and threatening of serious consequences if the protection wall work continued. Following directions from higher officials he lodged complaint at the police station against the MLA, his son, Punem Srinu, Sk. Khanamuddin and Bhukya Limba.

The police booked cases under IPC Sections 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) read with 149, 143, 447, 427 and Section 3 of Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984.

Indrakaran urges foresters to stay strong

Hyderabad: Forests Minister A Indrakaran Reddy on Tuesday reiterated that the State Government would stand by Forest Department officials and staff in discharge of their duties and called on them to stay strong and continue their work.

Condemning the attack of Forest Range Officer at Sarsala village of Kumrum Bheem Asifabad district, Reddy said the government had already initiated action against all those involved in the attack.

Speaking to representatives of various NGOs, who met with him in his office, Reddy said Forest Department officials and staff would be provided police protection. Forest officials should work in coordination with Revenue Department to avoid any possible confusion over land ownership, he added. The Minister said forests were linked to our future and every effort must be made to protect them.

The NGO representatives urged the Minister to equip foresters with firearms for their protection, set up fast-track courts to speed up hearing of cases relating to forest offences and book everyone who was caught committing such an offence under the PD Act.

Among those who met with the Minister were WWF-India representative Farida Tampal, WCS-India’s Imran Siddiqui, Raptor Conservation Society’s Pranay Rao and Hyderabad Tiger Conservation Society’s Rohit Subedar.

No one above law, says Minister

Hyderabad: Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud, on Tuesday, said the Telangana Rashtra Samiti government was providing a transparent administration.

Referring to the incident of attack on a Forest Range Officer and her colleagues in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district, Goud said at a press conference that no one was above the law.

“Despite being the vice-chairman of Asifabad Zilla Parishad and the brother of an MLA, the government took steps against him as per law,” he said in reference to the police cases booked against Koneru Krishna Rao, the brother of TRS MLA from Sirpur (T) constituency Koneru Konappa.

