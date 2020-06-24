‘Vanara Vanam’ to come up for monkeys in Warangal

By | Published: 12:05 am 9:43 pm

Warangal: The Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) is gearing up to establish a ‘Vanara Vanam’ (monkey food court) in the city as a part of the 6th phase of Haritha Haram to

be launched on June 25. The move is to check the growing monkey menace and the monkey food court will come up in one acre of land in the 22nd division at Upparonikunta on Khammam bypass road.

Saplings of about 14 fruit-bearing trees such as guava, tamarind, amla, black plum, custard apple, jack fruit and wood apple will be planted in the one acre of the land to lure monkeys. Though monkey food courts were set up in several villages on a pilot basis in the State, the GWMC is all set to become the first corporation in the State to set up the monkey food court, according to GWMC Mayor Gunda Prakash Rao.

Besides Warangal city, a total of 273 acres of land have been identified to set up the monkey food courts in Warangal Rural district. Another 120 acres have been identified for the Yadadri model natural forest (Miyawaki) and 81 acres for village parks (Palle Pragathi Vanam).

According to official sources, monkey food courts will be established in 158 locations, Yadadri model forests in 138 locations and village parks in 189 locations in Warangal Rural.

The maintenance of the Warangal food court will be taken up by a Women’s Self-Help Group (SHG). Warangal East MLA Nannapuneni Narender will formally launch the 6th phase Haritha Haram by planting the saplings in the land identified for the monkey food court in his constituency on Thursday. While a borewell has already been dug up, a water sump will be constructed to quench the thirst of the monkeys.

In Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, officials have chalked out plans to set up monkey food courts at Andugu thanda in Chityal mandal, in Kamalapur and Maha Muthram mandal. “The money food courts will come up in two acres of land at each place. This is an attempt to check the monkey menace in the villages or towns,” District Forest Officer (DFO) K Purushotham, adding that they were also directed to take up the Yadadri model natural forests (Miyawaki) in as many villages as possible in the district.

About Rs 5.30 lakh have to be spent on developing the Yadadri model of forest in one acre of the land. About 4,000 saplings can be planted in one acre under this Miyawaki technique pioneered by Japanese botanist Akira Miyawaki which helps build dense, native forests. The approach is supposed to ensure that plant growth is 10 times faster and the resulting plantation is 30 times denser than usual.

