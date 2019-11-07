Vanasthalipuram ACP to lead probe in tahsildar murder case

By | Published: 12:36 am

Hyderabad: The sensational murder of Tahsildar Ch.Vijaya Reddy will be investigated by S Jayaram, ACP, Vanasthalipuram division. Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat, who is personally supervising the case, entrusted Jayaram with the case on Wednesday.

The team, led by Jayaram, will be supported by officers from Abdullapurmet and Vanasthalipuram divisions and the Rachakonda Special Operations Team. The ACP and team inspected the spot on Wednesday and reconstructed the crime scene re-construction with a timeline.

Samples collected from the spot were already sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for examination. Officials said the surveillance cameras at the Tahsildar’s office were functional and the footage was being examined.

According to sources, the Call Data Record of accused Suresh revealed his connection with many local realtors and his involvement in land deals. Investigators are questioning those who were in contact with him until three days before the incident. It is suspected that Suresh made a call after setting the Tahsildar ablaze. Officials are investigating the details.

The Abdullapurmet police, who booked a case under Sections 302 (murder), 307 (murder attempt) and 333 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt to deter public servant from duty) of the Indian Penal Code, also added sections of SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act.

Meanwhile, Suresh, who is in Osmania General Hospital, continued to be critical. He is being treated for 60 per cent burns he suffered during the incident. Doctors said he was having difficulty in breathing and was under observation.

Speaking to the media at the hospital, Suresh’s wife Latha suspected that he was used as a puppet by some persons. They wanted to sell the land and clear debts, and Suresh was into real estate, she said. “Somebody may have instigated him to attack her. We suspect there are other forces working from behind this. The police should bring them out. He never shared anything about the land dispute or the Tahsildar,” she said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.