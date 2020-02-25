Vanessa Bryant files lawsuit

By | Published: 10:28 pm

Los Angeles: Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa filed a lawsuit against the operators of the helicopter that crashed on January 26, killing the NBA icon and eight others. The suit was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on the same day that Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and the other seven crash victims were memorialized in a public ceremony at the Staples Center.

