Vanessa Hudgens makes TikTok debut

By | Published: 6:24 pm

Actor Vanessa Hudgens made her debut on the Chinese short video App Tik Tok as she shared a clip of herself recreating an iconic High School Musical scene. The actor starred as Gabriella Montez in all three instalments of the classic Disney Channel movies, alongside Zac Efron’s Troy Bolton, and paid tribute to the franchise with her debut post on the video sharing site, report sources.

Following in the footsteps of co-star and pal Ashley Tisdale, who shared a clip of her performing the dance choreography to High School Musical’s. “We’re All in This Together”, the 31-year-old actor shared a side-by-side post of the clips as she performed the song while pouring a glass of wine with it.

“Well. It’s come to this. Lol @ashleytisdale maybe I start getting into tik tok? Username is vanessa hudgens not vanessa hudgens0 okay byeeee,” Vanessa wrote in the caption. The actor/singer’s latest throwback comes after she thrilled fans last year by belting out the High School Musical classic, Breaking Free, in a karaoke bar.