Vanessa on importance of looking out for each other

Vanessa Hudgens has opened up about being the victim of a nude photograph leak, saying that it was a “traumatising” experience.Hudgens, 31, has spoken candidly about her 2007 nude photograph scandal, when an image of the actor was leaked onto the Internet after her phone was hacked.

Calling the incident ‘traumatising’, she said: “It was a really traumatising thing for me. People feel like they are entitled enough to share something that personal with the world.”She said that it made her feel as if she lost “all grip of (her) own privacy” after the intimate photograph was released.

“I think that is because there’s a disconnect when you see your favourite actor on the screen, and you see them now on your TV in your homes, and you can watch them whenever you want. There’s almost – I don’t want to say lack of respect because that sounds negative — but it just makes you feel like you know them even though you don’t,” she added.

On a note of positivity, she added: “It’s important to look out for each other, especially in this industry, and realise it’s tough. It’s hard enough, nobody needs to make it harder.”