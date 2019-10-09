Vanessa to be bridesmaid at Sarah Hyland’s wedding

By | Published: 3:52 pm

The news of Sarah Hyland’s wedding to fiance Wells Adams is all over the place and now the former has finally announced the person who will be by her side when she walks down the aisle.

The Modern Family actor has found her bridesmaid in actor and friend Vanessa Hudgens. The news came to light when Hudgens tagged Hyland in a picture shared on her Instagram Story featuring a personalized wooden box decorated with gold leaves and a white bow.

With the picture, the High School Musical star is also said to have shared a ‘bridesmaid’ sticker, thus, confirming the news. Adams and Hyland exchanged rings earlier in summer after the former proposed to his girlfriend while they were vacationing in Fiji. And Hyland soon started her wedding plans two months after her engagement.

“Where we were staying [in Fiji] didn’t have a lot of Wi-Fi, so later that night I started having a panic attack like, ‘I need Pinterest to look at wedding stuff!’,” Hyland had said to a source earlier. “Wells was like, ‘I thought you wanted a long engagement!’ I was like, ‘I do, I just need to look at wedding stuff. I don’t know who I’ve turned into!'” she expressed while sharing her excitement.

To make it the best day of her life, Hyland even “bought wedding magazines”.”I’m trying to curate my binder, trying to figure out what we want, DJ, band, both, who knows? I’m like Monica from Friends!” she said. The couple has been together since 2017.