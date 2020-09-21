Vanishing jobs

The downsized workforces may well become the new normal in the post-pandemic world

Despite unlocking the economy in June, the localised lockdowns and continued curbs in several parts of the country have dampened economic recovery and employment prospects. The latest data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), an independent body that tracks economic indicators, bears out this fact unambiguously. An estimated 6.6 million white-collar professional jobs, including engineers, physicians and teachers, were lost between May and August, bringing their employment to the lowest level since 2016 and wiping out the gains made over the last four years. This, however, does not include qualified self-employed professional entrepreneurs. Another group to have suffered a big jolt among salaried class is industrial workers with 5 million of them losing their jobs post lockdown, translating into a 26% fall in employment in the group over a year. This job loss also reflects the distress in the micro, small and medium industrial units. The plight of salaried employees has clearly worsened since the lockdown. Unlike the informal sector employment, the salaried jobs are difficult to retrieve once they are lost. It is for this reason that their ballooning numbers are a source of worry. Salaried jobs were 22% lower than their level in the last fiscal year. This is in sharp contrast to informal and non-salaried jobs, which have shown improvement, increasing to 325.6 million in July from 317.6 million last year, an increase of 2.5%. At the beginning of the lockdown, informal jobs – particularly daily-wage labourers, hawkers and small traders – were the worst hit.

It is not clear whether there will be a rebound at all, post-unlocking the economy, in sectors that saw the worst lay-offs, specifically in various service-oriented industries. The downsized workforces may well become the new normal in the post-pandemic world. Pandemic-related job losses, salary cuts and the growing medical expenses in the families have triggered a substantial increase in the withdrawal of provident fund by the employees. As per the official figures, nearly Rs 30,000 crore had been withdrawn from April to July this year by 8 million EPFO (Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation) subscribers. Of this, Rs 22,000 crore was withdrawn by five million subscribers as medical advance. However, amid all-round gloom, one optimistic data point is that July saw India recording the highest registration of new companies in more than seven years. This could be an indication of reinvigorated interest by investors and plans by local entrepreneurs to start new business ventures. A total of 16,487 companies were incorporated in July, according to data from the Corporate Affairs ministry. This is the highest since January 2013—the maximum available historical data—when 5,508 companies were registered.

